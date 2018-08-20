L.A. Times: Gavin Newsom, Flip-Flopper

Six years later, Newsom pulled his support, citing exploding cost overruns and delays. Two years after that, he was back on board. Newsom has made several about-faces during his two decades in politics. Early in the 2018 governor’s race, his shifting stances were targeted by Democratic rivals, who accused the lieutenant governor of flip-flopping or equivocating on high-speed rail and other pivotal issues facing California, including a single-payer healthcare system and sanctuary policies. Newsom’s rival in the November election, Republican John Cox, is sure to continue that criticism as he highlights his opposition to the front-runner on several issues.

The Times notes that Newsom’s defenders cite his ability to “evolve” as a positive sign that he has learned from experience.

Critics, however — not just on the right — have long suspected that Newsom’s positions are always subject to change.

For example, he now supports sanctuary cities. However, the Times notes: “But while mayor, Newsom directed the city to begin referring juveniles who were in the country illegally and who had been charged with felonies to federal immigration authorities for deportation.”

One exception the Times notes briefly is gay marriage, where Newsom was the first mayor of a major American city to support the practice, and remains a hero of the gay rights movement.