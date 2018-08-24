L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, 2020 Presidential Contender: Impeach Trump!

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a run for president on the Democratic Party ticket in 2020, says that it is now time to talk about impeaching President Donald Trump.

Celebrity news TMZ caught up with Garcetti on the streets of the city this week and asked him if it was time to consider impeaching Trump, following the guilty plea of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for campaign finance violations.

“I think it’s time to start talking about that, absolutely. We have a president who said, ‘I knew nothing,’ while he was on Air Force One, and who just yesterday said, ‘Of course I knew about it, and it’s not an offense.’ Gotta get your story straight.”

Garcetti continued: “Often times, it’s not even the offense, it’s the cover-up. And, you know, I think this is something that should inform people in November at the ballot. We don’t want a liar. We want somebody who can shoot straight [and] tell the truth.”

Asked whether Democrats should avoid the issue of impeachment during the 2018 campaign, Garcetti disagreed.

“It think it’s finally something big enough that we should talk about it.”

Garcetti added that if he were elected president, he would not pardon Trump.

Garcetti has been visiting key primary states, including Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. Critics say, however, that he has failed to deal with the homeless crisis in L.A.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reports, an synagogue that was damaged in last year’s Skirball fire sued the City of Los Angeles, alleging that it failed to clear out a homeless encampment nearby, where the fire started.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.