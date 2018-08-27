Democrat Mega-Donor Tom Steyer in WSJ: Republicans Should Impeach Trump

Billionaire Democratic Party mega-donor Tom Steyer has been urging his party to promise to impeach President Donald Trump after the November midterm elections — and now he is urging Republicans to impeach Trump, too.

In an op-ed published Monday in the print edition of the Wall Street Journal, Steyer argues that the country is “under attack” from the president, and that Republicans should “save” their party by removing its leader from office.

Steyer presents a slew of accusations that, he says, justify impeachment:

He has repeatedly tried to hamper special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 elections. He bragged that he fired James Comey in an effort to end that investigation, signaled that he may pardon allies caught in the probe, and has even claimed he has an “absolute right” to pardon himself. His legal team has justified this by claiming that he is effectively above the law—a gravely worrying stance given the new allegations of criminal behavior made by his former personal lawyer. From day one, Mr. Trump’s administration has made a mockery of a party platform that states opposition to “crony capitalism and corporate welfare.” The decision to lift the federal government’s ban on ZTE—a Chinese telecom giant that had illegally sold American technology to Iran and North Korea—came just after Chinese banks and state-owned companies invested $1 billion in a Trump Organization real-estate project.

He goes on to argue that Trump has violated Republican principles — “moral leadership, fiscal responsibility, the importance of family” — and favorably cites such Republicans as Steve Schmidt and George Will in denouncing the president.

He concludes: “Mr. Trump demonstrated his unfitness for office long before [former Trump attorney Michael] Cohen implicated him in a federal crime.”

Steyer was Democrats’ top donor in the 2014 election cycle, and has committed tens of millions of dollars in 2018 to electing as many Democrats as possible. One of his projects, “Need to Impeach” is encouraging Democrats to focus on impeachment as an election issue, and he has spent tens of millions of dollars in support of that campaign.

