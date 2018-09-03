10 Shot in Gun Fight at San Bernardino Apartment Complex

Ten people were shot during a gun fight at a San Benardino apartment complex Sunday night.

CNN reports that the gun fight erupted as people were congregated in the complex’s common area for a “dice game.”

All the victims were adults and San Bernardino Police Captain Richard Lawhead says three of the 10 victims are in “extremely critical” condition.

The shooting occurred about 10:45 pm and Lawhead indicated that handguns and rifles appear to used in the shooting. No suspects have been arrested and police are having trouble getting some of the witnesses to cooperate with police.

Alysa Marie lives near the apartment complex. She said, “My brother-in-law could hear bullets flying past our house, he was outside at the time of the shooting. About five minutes later the helicopter was circling around our street (Lynwood), talking on the loud speaker saying to put down the weapons, for the people who were on the ground to get up and get to safety and to let the law enforcement do their job.”

California has universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, gun confiscation orders, and a requirement that would-be gun purchaers first acquire a gun safety certificate from the state. California also has a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, and a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.