L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Heads to Ohio Ahead of Presidential Run

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is heading to Ohio as he continues planning a presidential run in 2020 — though critics say he needs to do more to solve problems at home, like homelessness, housing, and traffic.

The Associated Press reports:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 White House run, is planning a string of appearances in the battleground state of Ohio next week. His scheduled stops on the three-day swing beginning Thursday include Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus. The two-term Democrat intends to work with party volunteers to rally voters in advance of the November elections, and he’ll also speak at a fundraiser for Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown. A statement Saturday says Garcetti wants to hear from residents and mayors “about the challenges they face and … how we can work together.” The 47-year-old mayor would face long odds of winning the party nomination. He’s already visited the important presidential election states of Iowa and New Hampshire. Garcetti plans a decision on his candidacy by March.

The mayor has also visited the key primary state of South Carolina, and is spending money through his political action committee on Democratic efforts in 19 states across the country, hoping to win influence.

He also recently told reporters that President Donald Trump should be impeached over the Stormy Daniels controversy: “I think it’s time to start talking about that, absolutely. We have a president who said, ‘I knew nothing,’ while he was on Air Force One, and who just yesterday said, ‘Of course I knew about it, and it’s not an offense.’ Gotta get your story straight.”

