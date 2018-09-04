California Democrat Leader Gives Up on In-N-Out Burger Boycott

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style! https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ

The Fresno Bee reported:

“There is no boycott,” Bauman said. “I put one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing. We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet and so many people have engaged with that tweet, almost a million people, so it’s amazing how it became this big boycott.”

Bauman tweeted from his account on Wednesday, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut and sharing info about the fast food chain’s $25,000 donation to the GOP. … Bauman seemed not to be taking the tweet seriously, either. He said he wasn’t even personally boycotting the fast food restaurant. “Are you kidding me?” Bauman said, laughing. “I’m gonna buy my staff In-N-Out burgers to celebrate our victory [in November].”

As Breitbart News reported last week, In-N-Out Burger had also donated to the state’s Democratic Party. Under California campaign finance laws, corporations can donate a limited amount of money to state parties and candidates.

In-N-Out Burger is an extremely popular family-owned chain that prides itself on using fresh local ingredients. It has built a cult following in liberal California despite being run by a conservative religious family that prints Bible verses on the packaging.

Bauman is considered a stalwart of the state party establishment, having defeated a Bernie Sanders-backed rival last year.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.