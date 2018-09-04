Future of Gun Shows at Cow Palace Rests with Gov. Jerry Brown

The future of gun sales at Cow Palace, and therefore of gun shows at the historic venue, now rests with Gov. Jerry Brown (D).

On September 2, 2018, Breitbart News reported that a ban on gun and ammunition sales was one of four gun controls lawmakers sent to Brown’s desk for a signature.

Fox 2 reports that the Cow Palace hosts five gun shows each year. Private gun sales are illegal at such shows, as California has universal background checks. This means every sale performed gets a background check and is subject to the myriad other gun controls in California. But Democrats want gun shows banned.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) sponsored the bill to ban gun and ammo sales at the venue.

On May 27, 2018, Breitbart News reported that lawmakers in the Bay Area supported Wiener and Ting’s efforts to end gun sales, and therefore gun shows, at Cow Palace. They cited the May 18, 2018, Santa Fe High School shooting as a reason they supported the ban, although the Santa Fe High shooting had absolutely nothing to do with gun shows.

ABC 7 quoted Sen. Weiner saying, “It does not make sense to continue to have these gun shows at the Cow Palace right in the heart of our community.”

According to Guns.com, Weiner also said, “Our country is awash in guns, and schoolchildren are dying. We need fewer guns, and we need to stop the proliferation of guns whose only purpose is to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”

It is now up to Gov. Brown to decide whether gun shows will end at Cow Palace.

