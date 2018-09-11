Pelosi: Dems Will Win House Because Some Republicans Aren’t ‘Going to Fight Us’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Monday evening that she thinks Democrats will take back the House this year in part because there are some establishment Republicans who are not interested in fighting Democrats to keep control of Congress.

When Christiane Amanpour asked Pelosi in an interview that aired on PBS about whether Democrats can take back the House of Representatives, Pelosi said that Democrats “would win overwhelmingly” if the election were held today.

“But I do think that there are Republicans out there who… I’m not saying they support us, but I’m saying they’re not going to fight us,” Pelosi added after predicting that “so many excellent women candidates across the country” are leading the way for Democrats.

Never Trump operatives who appear regularly on MSNBC and CNN as paid useful idiots have over the past few months begged Americans to vote for Democrats in the fall so Congress can better check Trump. In addition, the Koch Brothers, enraged by Trump’s America-first trade and immigration policies, announced this year that they would be open to supporting Democrats in this year’s midterm elections.

Pelosi, who also said that she would stay in Congress so long as President Donald Trump is in the White House even though she believes Democrats need “new blood,” said she feels “very comfortable” that she will regain her Speakership after this fall’s midterm elections.