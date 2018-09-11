WATCH: Suspect Shoots, Wounds One Officer, Then Gets Killed

Dashcam video from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) cruiser shows a suspect shoot and wound a female officer at point blank range before being shot and killed by her partner.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the suspect in the video, 32-year-old Richard Mendoza, was a gang member. After being asked to exit his vehicle Mendoza can be seen “[pulling] a .380-caliber handgun from his side and [shooting] the female officer who is standing just inches away.”

The video shows the female officer standing by Mendoza’s driver’s side and a second officer standing on the passenger’s side. The female officer recognizes Mendoza and asks about his probation status, she then asks him to exit the vehicle. He complies, but pulls a gun while exiting and shoots the officer at point blank range.

She falls to the ground as her partner shoots Mendoza from the passenger’s side.

As the female officer lies on the ground, screaming with a gunshot wound to the leg, her partner comes around the car and shoots Mendoza one more time.

The female officer’s partner runs to her side to provide first aid and she quickly redirects him toward Mendoza. “Just get him,” she says, and her partner walks over and cuffs Mendoza, who is lying face down on the road.

The female officer can then be heard calling an ambulance for herself.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore commented on fact that the female officer survived the frightening incident, saying, “By the grace of God she is alive. Officers are fearful in these situations and the public here gets to see why. Once a person has you in that position it is very tough, you cannot stop that first one or two shots.”

