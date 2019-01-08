Carl Bernstein: ‘The Real National Emergency’ Is Whether Trump’s Fit to Be President

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” political analyst for the network and veteran reporter Carl Bernstein questioned if President Donald Trump was “fit to be the President of the United States.”

Bernstein said, “I think we need to identify the real national emergency in this country and that is the question of whether or not Donald Trump is fit to be the President of the United States.”

He added, “And increasingly, we are hearing from Republicans, Democrats, journalists, citizens, on the basis of real hard information why it may be that a consensus is developing that Donald Trump is unfit to be President of the United States, because of his actions in obstructing justice because of what we just saw in Syria, because of his ignorance on foreign policy, because of his putting his self-interest and that of his family ahead of the national interest, but above all the lying.”

