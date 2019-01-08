Van Hollen: More Senate Republicans Will Take Our Position on Shutdown

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) predicted that more Senate Republicans will cross over and join Democrats in supporting reopening the government without border wall funding.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Senator, what’s happening with Republicans, your Republican colleagues in the Senate? We’ve seen Lisa Murkowski moving your way today, joining Senator Collins. So, you’ve now got at least three Republicans. Are there more coming?”

Van Hollen responded, “I do believe there are more coming. And, Lawrence, that’s why this evening in the Senate, Senate Democrats said that the first order of business has to be to pass these two House bills that are the keys to re-opening the government.”

