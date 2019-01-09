ABC’s Hostin: Trump Used ‘Dog-Whistle Politics,’ ‘Racial Trope’ in Immigration Speech

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” ABC News senior legal correspondent analyst and co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump address on border security had racial undertones.

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “I thought it was pathetic. I thought we go nowhere from what we heard last night. We’re still now in a government shutdown.”

Hostin said, “I will say when he started out with, ‘It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages. Among those hardest hit are African-Americans and Hispanic Americans.’ So as an African-American and Hispanic American, that for me was really a dog whistle because what it meant was stretching public resources is oftentimes dog whistle for welfare. For the 100th time, there are more white Americans on welfare than there are black Americans and Hispanic Americans.”

She added, “So that racial trope thrown in there right at the beginning was very offensive to me, and the sort of, you know it drives these undocumented immigrants, drives down jobs and wages, for the 100th time, African-American women are the most educated in the United States of America and so we aren’t taking those jobs. We’re taking much higher earning jobs. So I think when he started out this speech with these dog-whistle politics, I just thought, so here you go again as the divider-in-chief.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN