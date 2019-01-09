Dem Rep. Clyburn on Shutdown: ‘We Are Very Close to a Deal’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Tuesday commented on the partial government shutdown, saying he thought they were “very close to a deal” that would reopen the government.

Clyburn said a bill would be put up to ensure people get their tax returns back, and then they will look at agriculture, transportation and HUD.

Once the House gets the appropriate bills voted on by the Senate, Clyburn predicted President Trump “will respond in a positive way.”

“I think we are very close to a deal,” Clyburn told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

He added, “I think in the not-too-distant future, the Senate will act and the president will respond in a positive way.“

