DNC Chair Tom Perez: Trump’s Immigration Speech Cheapened the Oval Office

Wednesday on MSNBC, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said President Donald Trump’s address on border security “cheapens the Oval Office.”

Perez said, “We take security seriously inside the United States or at our borders, and you look at what President Obama and others did to fortify border security. But we believe in being smart on border security. Being smart on border security means investing in the necessary technologies. You know, building a wall is a Monty Python, medieval approach to this.”

He continued, “We should be investing in the necessary technologies, the necessary partnerships, countering violent extremism, and what we should be doing in the short term is making sure that we understand, that a lot of the people who do bad things, they come in through airports, and right now you have TSA agents working and not getting paid. When you’re not getting paid, and you’re wondering where your next paycheck will be, you’re distracted. This made-up crisis at the border is having huge consequences for workers who do critical work for our country. That is very dangerous.”

He added, “That sounded more like a campaign speech from the Oval Office, and frankly, it cheapens the Oval Office.”

