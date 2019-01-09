Rep. Mo Brooks: Ocasio-Cortez ‘Somewhat Nutty,’ Has ‘Low Respect’ in DC by Both Parties

In an appearance on Birmingham, AL radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” on Wednesday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) offered his thoughts on his new congressional colleague, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Brooks was asked to respond to remarks from Ocasio-Cortez made following President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on MSNBC in which the New York Democrat said those coming across the border illegally were “acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be.”

The Alabama Republican castigated Ocasio-Cortez and noted she had “a low respect” in the nation’s capital from both sides of the aisle.

“I’m not sure who she is referring to,” Brooks said. “She is somewhat nutty. She has a low respect in Washington, DC by both parties, I might add. However, she does have influence with a significant segment of the American public, particularly the far left-wing radical segment of the Democratic Party. And so, you cannot ignore her voice. She is also very symbolic of where the Democratic Party as a whole is headed nationally. If you want people up here who care more about illegal aliens than dead Americans, and higher taxes on Americans to support through welfare illegal aliens and their families, then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is who you want to elect. Apparently in New York – those folks up there, they care more about illegal aliens than they do about Americans.”

“And here’s the problem – we can’t afford it,” he added “We don’t have enough money to support the entire world. But that is the mindset of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and virtually every Democrat congressman and senator I’m aware of. There may be an exception, but if so that person is low in the foxhole because they don’t want the radical elements of the Democratic Party to know about it because they might lose their next Democrat primary.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor