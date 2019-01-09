Sharpton: ‘Only Real Emergency’ Is Getting Trump ‘Out of Office’

Wednesday on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton commented on President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night address on border security.

Sharpton said, “Many people last night wasted their time watching the president give an emergency address to the nation when the only real emergency is him. He’s the emergency, getting him out of office.”

He continued, “He said nothing he hasn’t been saying for the last three years; when he was running and two years as president.”

He added, “This is as bizarre and as bogus as you can get.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN