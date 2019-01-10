Dem Rep. Hill: ‘Toddler’ Trump’s ‘Tantrum’ Shutdown Is ‘Political Terrorism’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), a newly sworn-in freshman member of the U.S. House, argued President Donald Trump was like “a toddler having a tantrum,” which is resulting in the “political terrorism” of a government shutdown.

Hill said, “You know, has nothing to do with any of the issues that he’s suggesting and when you talk about declaring an emergency, a federal emergency, we’re from a state where we know all about emergencies and what should be a national emergency. And this is simply not one of them when you’re talking about pretend facts. You can say it’s a true humanitarian crisis for the people trying to come here but it certainly is not a national emergency, and it’s just like —it gets more and more frustrating every single day to see how irrational he is. We can’t accept this anymore. We have to hold the line. This is like a toddler having a tantrum. This is unacceptable moving forward. Negotiate with us but not on the backs of people who again have nothing to do with it.”

She added, “In my district, we have a number of air traffic controllers, one actually came here from my district. Her name is Christie. She’s a veteran, mother of two. She told me about the stress that this is putting her family through. I have stories of people whose kids are trying to open up lemonade stands because they want to help their parents. We have people picking up second jobs. This is with air traffic controllers. We have to have these people operating at 100 percent capacity, and they are picking up second jobs to pay their rent or mortgage. Talking to lawyers, it’s not even an option. How are you going to pay them? It’s just —it really is a tragedy. this to me — I know it’s a strong word, but this is political terrorism.”

