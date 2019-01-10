Gidley: Immigration ‘Has to Be Fixed via Congress’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stated that immigration “has to be fixed via Congress,” and the White House doesn’t want to “let them off the hook here.”

Gidley said, “Oh, he’s strongly considering everything. Look, he has to secure the border. He’s taken a constitutional oath to protect the American people. He’s looking at every option under his legal authority to do just that.”

He added, “This has to be fixed via Congress, Bill. And we don’t want to put them — let them off the hook here. But the fact of the matter is, the president still owns the obligation to protect the American people. And he’s looking at every option to do just that.”

