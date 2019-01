While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he doesn’t see a way forward to end the shutdown and has “never been more depressed about moving forward than I am right now.”

Graham said, “I have never been more depressed about moving forward than I am right now. I just don’t see a pathway forward. Somebody’s got to like, get some energy to fix this.”

