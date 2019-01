Thursday at her weekly press briefing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said her short White House meeting yesterday with President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on the government shutdown was a “set-up.”

Pelosi said, “Not only was the president unpresidential, surprise, surprise, yesterday in his behavior, I think it was a set up so he could walk out. I’ll say just that.”

