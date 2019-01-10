Rep. Speier: Trump and Oligarchs ‘Were Laundering Money in My View’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said she believed “money laundering” occurred with Donald Trump’s organization and that is “probably what’s going to bring him down.”

Speier said, “So what I’ve been told is that Mr. Cohen wants to tell his full story, so it will probably be outside of the issues relative to the campaign in which he was directed to make these payments. But there are probably many other aspects of his ten years with Donald Trump that will come into focus, whether it’s the Moscow hotel or the other various hotels in which Donald Trump invests in Toronto and Soho and in Panama. I mean I think what we’re really going to find over the long run is the money laundering that went on very volitionally by Donald Trump’s organization is probably what’s going to bring him down.”

She added, “I would think that the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act requires him to make sure the money that he was receiving, whether it was for the purchase of condos or for those investing with him in the properties in Toronto and Soho and Panama would have to be clearly reviewed to make sure that they were not money laundered. And so many of those individuals were, in fact, persons that were oligarchs that were laundering money in my view.”

