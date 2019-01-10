Trump: ‘Most Likely’ Will Declare Emergency if Congress Doesn’t Make Deal – I’ll See ‘Over the Next Few Days’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Trump stated that he will “most likely” declare a national emergency if a deal isn’t reached with Congress and that he’ll “see what happens over the next few days.”

Trump said, “If we don’t make a deal with Congress, most likely I will do that. I would actually say, I would. I can’t imagine any reason why not.”

Later, host Sean Hannity asked the president about the timeline for how long he would wait before declaring an emergency.

Trump answered, “Well, I think we’re going to see what happens over the next few days. They should do it immediately. Look, we’re not going anywhere. We’re not changing our mind. Because there’s nothing to change your mind about.”

