Actor Bradley Whitford: Shutdown Is ‘Manufactured, Insane,’ Trump Is ‘Nuts’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” actor Bradley Whitford said President Donald Trump is “nuts.”

When asked about the government shutdown over the border wall, Whitford said, “It’s a completely manufactured, insane moment that we’re in. This pin I wear is Jamie Gutenberg who was slaughtered in her school in Florida. Between 30,000 and 40,000 people die every year in this country in gun-related violence. That is an emergency.”

He added, “Listen, this is an insane situation. I mean, this is like an Al-Anon situation — daddy’s nuts. We’re forced into a relationship, and we have to get together and talk about it.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Something’s the matter with daddy.”

He added, “I said about Trump; it’s like Tony Soprano and Joey Buttafuoco had a baby who got to choose a third of the Supreme Court. It’s insane. What are we going to do? It’s insane.”

