Dem Rep. Himes: ‘I Absolutely Do Not’ Trust Trump with U.S. National Security

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) said he doesn’t trust President Trump with America’s national security.

Guest host Joy Reid asked, “[D]o you trust Donald Trump with the national security of the United States?”

Himes answered, “I absolutely do not. You know, I mean, I don’t even know where to begin, right? You know, the national security of the United States has an awful lot to do with competent foreign policy. The president of the United States tweeted out that we were taking everybody, all of our troops out of Syria in 30 days. The secretary of state and the national security adviser are saying something completely different. So, we don’t even have a foreign policy at this point that is consistent out of the White House. This president, of course, over the last two years, has demonstrated that he has one concern and one concern only, and that is how much of a big man he is and how respected and how much he wins as a person.”

