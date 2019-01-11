Dem Rep. Jayapal: Trump Wants to Make America ‘Pure’ Again by Eliminating All Immigration of ‘Folks of Color’

Thursday MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said President Donald Trump wanted to stop legal immigration into America from all “folk of color.”

Jayapal said, “This has never been about a wall. He actually could have gotten funding a couple of years ago or a year ago for a wall. It was part of a deal that was proposed. Not all of us agreed with that deal and he turned it down because his ultimate goal is, as you said, to make America pure in the sense of not having immigrants, not having folks of color here and shutting down every form of legal immigration. All to throw a bone to those people. And the only thing I can hope is that the people he’s throwing the bone to are actually a minority of people. What’s interesting is if you look at where immigration fared in the 2018 elections, we actually found people turning away from this view—that it was too racist, too bigoted, too xenophobic.”

She continued, “I just have to say as an immigrant myself, it is so deeply offensive to see the harm that he’s causing to people across the country, people who are terrified, who don’t feel they belong. The people who are seeking asylum who can no longer can get in, even though it’s legal to seek asylum, and not just at a legal port of entry. All the people who have come to this country because of what we represent, the deep harm that is being done and the violence that is being committed against Muslims through hate crimes, against Latinos, against folks of color. There is real damage, not only to real people but also to our soul and our psyche.”

