Grassley: National Emergency Declaration Would Be ‘A Bad Precedent’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman and Senate Judiciary Committee member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated that President Trump declaring a national emergency is “a bad precedent,” and he should not do so.

Grassley said, “The president is threatening emergency action — a national emergency declaration. I don’t think he should do that. I think it’s a bad precedent, and it contravenes the power of the purse that comes from the elected representatives of the people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett