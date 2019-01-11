Hoyer: Shutting Down the Government to Get Your Way Isn’t Democracy, ‘That’s Dictatorship’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said Republicans have used government shutdowns to get their way and “That’s not democracy. That’s dictatorship.”

Hoyer said, “[T]he real problem here is, the president is using what Republicans have done before. They did it for the Affordable Care Act. They did it under Bill Clinton when he refused to cut education as much as they wanted to. They’ve used shutting down government, taking government employees hostage, and taking people who rely on government on a daily basis hostage to get their way. That’s not democracy. That’s dictatorship.”

