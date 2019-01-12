Brooks: Trump Should Have Fought Wall Fight with GOP House Majority

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued President Trump should have had the fight over funding the border wall when he had a Republican majority in the House.

Brooks said Trump “should have fought this fight, obviously, when the Republicans [were] there. If he really cared about the wall, he should have cared about the wall. I think he was prompted by what he sees as a crisis on the border by all the families…coming across the border. And so, suddenly, he got hyped up about all this.”

He continued, “But, given where we are, you know, he won an election running on the wall. And Nancy Pelosi won an election running on DACA. So, this, to me, is not that complicated. You come — both those sides come together and offer that proposal, and Nancy Pelosi doesn’t give him $5 billion on the wall, but she gives him 2 billion. And we can have an actual government. And, to me, that’s a deal that just seems so obvious.”

