Dem Rep. Hill: Democrats Are ‘Consistent’ That We’ll Talk After Shutdown Ends

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Representative Katie Hill (D-CA) stated that Democrats are “all consistent” on a position that they will only discuss border security after the government shutdown ends.

Hill began by saying she would support funding for a physical barrier on the border, but that discussions on border security can’t happen until the government shutdown ends. She added that while many people support some sort of physical barrier, everyone has gotten caught up in semantics over a wall, and a 2,000-mile-long concrete wall isn’t going to happen.

Hill later stated, “I think…that line that we’re all consistent on, as Democrats, is that, open the government first, and then we’ll talk. You will not get everyone happy, on either side of the aisle, with whatever solution we end up landing on.”

