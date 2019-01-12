GOP Rep. Jordan: Dems ‘Feeling the Heat’ on Shutdown More So Than Republicans

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that while he preferred the dispute over a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that has resulted in a government shutdown be settled legislatively, President Donald Trump was justified in his reasoning to declare a national emergency to begin wall construction.

Given Republicans have for the most part remained on Trump’s side through the ordeal, host Lou Dobbs asked if there were any possible defections from the GOP. Jordan argued it was Democrats feeling more pressure than Republicans.

Partial transcript as follows:

DOBBS: Let’s start with, first of all, the President’s decision not to declare a national emergency, give Pelosi and Schumer one more opportunity, it sounds like that another opportunity at least, to say no, they’re not going to do anything. Your thoughts?

JORDAN: Well, we should do it legislatively. We should appropriate the dollars, build the border security wall. But if that can’t goat done and the President declares an emergency, he’s exactly right. I mean, you dot need to be a genius to figure out. Well, look at what this caravan phenomena over the last several months. Everybody knows in spite of what the mainstream press may say, everybody knows this is a crisis, this is an emergency, and we need a border security wall.

Democrats know it, Republicans know it, Independents know it. The only ones who don’t get it are the Democrats in Washington, D.C. and that’s the problem.

DOBBS: Well, Democrats and a handful of RINO Republicans who have been voting that way and did so in the House from eight to 12 at various points.

JORDAN: Yes. But Lou, remember, that’s just a handful. But remember what’s happening on the Democrat side. There are a number of new Democrats in very Republican-leaning districts where they just barely won. How about the Democrat in the Oklahoma City district? How about Joe Cunningham, the Democrat in Mark Sanford’s old district in South Carolina? You don’t think South Carolina borders and Oklahoma City borders.

DOBBS: How about the Congressman from Minnesota? I mean —

JORDAN: Yes. Exactly.

DOBBS: You know, in agriculture. But I — but that’s —

JORDAN: So, I think they’re feeling the heat, more so many Republicans.