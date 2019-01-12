Hannity Showcases Angel Parents — Faces of What Media, Dems Call ‘Manufactured Crisis’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity interviewed Angel Moms and Dad, those parents who lost a child as a result of an action by an illegal immigrant.

Transcript as follows:

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: You know, the coverage got worse on fake news CNN. Get this, according to a local station in San Diego, after requesting a local reporter to go on CNN to discuss a local view on the border, the so-called facts first network, they spike the segment after discovering the reporters pro wall reporting. CNN is saying it is a nonstory. OK.

But tonight, we have an important question for Democrats and their friends in the media, who are calling the emergency at our southern border a manufactured crisis. This is an important question. We have been asking, is this in the best interest for America? Is this good for our country? Is this good for our economy? Is this good for homeland security?

Here is our question. All of the others think it is a manufactured crisis, what would you say to the families, the thousands of them, that lost loved ones, moms and dads, sons and daughters, at the hands of illegal immigrants? When you call their loss a manufactured crisis? Because there are thousands of these families.

And joining us now, tonight, nine brave Americans whose loved ones were killed by illegal immigrants. The ones you are saying manufactured crisis.

Including Wendy and DJ Corcoran, their son Pierce, 22 years old, was just killed this past December 29th by a suspected illegal immigrant in Knoxville. He was driving on the wrong side of the road, wrong side of the highway. Twenty-two years old.

We are also joined by Laura Wilkerson. Her son Joshua was beaten and strangled and set aflame, on fire, by a classmate who was in this country illegally. Joshua was 18 years old.

Then we have Steve Ronnebeck, his son, Grant, he’s raising money for college, he worked overnight in a convenience store, shot by an illegal immigrant robbing the store where Grant was working overnight, the midnight shift.

Agnes Gibboney is also with us. Her son, Ronald da Silva, was shot in a driveway by an illegal immigrant gang member who had previously been deported.

And let’s introduce Michelle Root. Her daughter, Sarah, was killed by an illegal immigrant who was drunk driving, and he disappeared after posting bail. Why did he get bail?

We are also joined by Mary Ann Mendoza. Her son, Police Sergeant Brandon Mendoza was killed by a drunk driver, in the country illegally, and immigrant, in a head-on collision.

Also with us, Maureen Maloney. Her son, Matthew Denice, was literally killed by an illegal alien drunk driving.

And lastly, we introduce Sabine Durden, her son, Dominic, was killed in a collision by an illegal immigrant who had her two prior DUI convictions. And Dominic was a 911 dispatcher.

Maureen and Sabine are Angel Moms who serve as director for Advocates of Victims of Illegal Immigrants Alien Crimes.

And they all join us.

Thank you all for coming.

Anything worse, just a general question, I’m a parent, I have two kids. I don’t think there is anything worse than losing her son or daughter, right? It’s not natural. We don’t bury our kids, right?

And I’ve met many mothers and fathers of servicemen and women, they go through this. But they know they are going into a risk.

When you find out that it is somebody that was already in the criminal justice system, and they are here illegally — in your case, you are like the newest member of this club that nobody wants to be part of. You just lost your son, right, Wendy? On the 29th?

First, how are you holding up, this is still new to you?

WENDY CORCORAN, MOTHER OF PIERCE KENNEDY CORCORAN: I think we are still numb, still in shock about it to a degree. In finding out so many people are hurting over the same thing, it is just —

HANNITY: Painful.

WENDY CORCORAN: Yes, it is very painful.

HANNITY: Every day you wake up with it.

WENDY CORCORAN: Yes, the reality hits every morning that it is a real.

DJ CORCORAN, FATHER OF PIERCE KENNEDY CORCORAN: That’s the hard time.

HANNITY: That’s the hardest time, the morning when you wake up.

DJ CORCORAN: When you wake up, you feel like you’re going to wake up from a bad dream, and then the tears, and you realize it is real.

HANNITY: Fourteen years, the driver in this case, was in the country.

DJ CORCORAN: He had every opportunity to do the right thing and come here illegally, and become a productive citizen, but he chose not to.

HANNITY: And what about his past criminal record? They won’t reveal it?

DJ CORCORAN: Well, they are saying there is no criminal record, that is how he was able to stay here for this long, because there was nothing.

HANNITY: Yes.

DJ CORCORAN: That they know of, that they know of.

HANNITY: Laura, I have known you now — you’ve done a lot of interviews with me over the years. Good to see you.

LAURA WILKERSON, MOTHER OF JOSH WILKERSON: Good to see you.

HANNITY: Your son was only 18 years old.

WILKERSON: Yes.

HANNITY: Brutally beaten, murdered, set ablaze.

WILKERSON: Yes.

HANNITY: Tell us that story.

WILKERSON: It’s an absolute nightmare. You know, I sent Josh to school one day and he just never came home. I started looking around for him, and I finally found his truck parked next to a dumpster, and called police, and they came, called me over, and everything that was his, his shoes, his stuff, in the dumpster.

We waited in the parking lot all evening. Finally, they arrested a suspect who came back to the crime scene, and they arrested him there. When they took him down to the jail, he had Joshua’s truck key in his pocket. And finally, 24 hours later, he told us where we could find Josh. And —

HANNITY: He had been set a fire after being brutally beaten.

WILKERSON: Yes, he bound him up with 13 ropes around his neck into the back of his hands behind his back, through a belt loop, and then to his feet, tying him up so he could carry him, and then he put him in Joshua’s truck and drove around and bought —

HANNITY: How long ago was this for you?

WILKERSON: 2010.

HANNITY: It doesn’t get easier, does it?

WILKERSON: No, no.

HANNITY: You wake up just like the Corcorans.

WILKERSON: I feel for them, they know the story, it is not their story yet. That comes in time, and then the really pain begins when the shock wears off and you realize that it is forever. I mean, you know —

HANNITY: Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, every birthday.

WILKERSON: Absolutely.

HANNITY: Yes.

WILKERSON: When you first go home, there are books on the floor, socks on the floor, it takes a long time to get your heart and head in the same place. They are not coming back, you know?

HANNITY: Steve, I’ve known you also a couple of years, I’ve interviewed you a number of times. An amazing kid you had. Your son was 21 years old, Grant. He’s working in a convenience store, during the graveyard shift, midnight to eight shift, and in comes a guy, and your story — his very gets interesting. He was robbing the store, right?

STEVE RONNEBECK, FATHER OF GRANT RONNEBECK: Well, he was actually robbing the store. He came in to buy a pack of cigarettes. And dumped a jar of change on the counter, Grant went to start counting the change, wasn’t counting it fast enough.

So, the man said, what, you’re not going to give my cigarettes? And Grant said, hey, I got to count the change. And the man produced a gun, Grant did everything he was supposed to do, he went ahead and gave him his cigarettes.

As soon as the man had the cigarettes, he went and executed Grant, shot him point blank in the face, and that is when he robbed the store, he came around the counter, grabbed two more packs of cigarettes.

HANNITY: That is all on video?

RONNEBECK: Yes.

HANNITY: I don’t know what that would be like watching the video. I’m sure horrific for you.

It gets worse, though, because this same illegal immigrant had held a young woman hostage, brutally raped her, had been in the criminal justice system, how did he ever get out? And how did he not get deported?

RONNEBECK: He was able to pleaded down his crimes to felony burglary, and just get probation.

HANNITY: But he kidnapped and raped a woman for ten days, repeatedly.

RONNEBECK: Yes. They found her full of heroin, they said she was a drug addict. So, she wasn’t a reliable witness.

HANNITY: No, she was drugged.

RONNEBECK: Yes.