Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says President Trump's push for a border wall is a "threat to national security," because "it takes money away from things that are legitimate, things that we need to do perhaps in the Department of Defense" https://t.co/TZ6wgi2Lrp pic.twitter.com/0cqW8t7i0t

On Friday’s “CNN Tonight,” Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) stated that President Trump has created “an emergency involving national security” with the government shutdown.

Inslee said, “[I]t’s sad that we now have an emergency involving national security. Because our border guards and others aren’t getting what they need because of the presidential insecurity of this president. And this hostage-taking, and that’s what it is, needs to be defeated.”

