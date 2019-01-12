Julian Castro: ‘I Am a Candidate for President of the United States of America’

During a speech on Saturday, former San Antonio Mayor and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro (D) announced he’s running for president in 2020.

Castro said, “I learned from my mother so many years ago in this community, that when we want change, we don’t wait for change. We work for it. When my grandmother got here, almost 100 years ago, I’m sure that she never could have imagined that, just two generations later, one of her grandsons would be serving as a member of the United States Congress, and the other would be standing with you here today to say these words: I am a candidate for president of the United States of America.”

