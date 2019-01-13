CNN’s Stelter: Is the Public ‘Ill-Served’ if the Media Don’t Talk About Russia More?

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter questioned if American citizens are “ill-served” by the media not constantly harping on the ongoing Russia “drama.”

“I was watching ‘Good Morning America’ this weekend, and both mornings they led with snowstorms and scares at malls and other stories, and not [Russia],” Stelter told Carl Bernstein. “And I just keep wondering if the public is ill-served if we don’t make it really clear what the stakes of this story are. How can a morning show not lead with this drama, I guess is what I’m saying.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent