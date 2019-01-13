Dem Sen. Warner: ‘Curious’ That Putin Policies Were Being ‘Parroted’ by Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that President Donald Trump has “parroted” the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Warner said, “That’s the defining question of our investigation and the Mueller investigation; was there collusion? I’m not going to talk about what we may have been briefed in the gang of eight when these investigations opened. But I do think it’s curious that throughout that whole summer when these investigations started, you had Vladimir Putin policies almost being parroted by Donald Trump.”

He added, “You had Trump say only nice things about Putin. He never spoke ill about Russia. The Republican campaign doctrines softened on Russia. And decreased their willingness to defend Ukraine. There was a series of outside actions. We all remember when Trump and his bluster basically said to the Russians, ‘if you’ve got more e-mails, bring them on.’ These are not actions of a traditional president for the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN