Gingrich: Schumer, Pelosi ‘So Bad on TV’ — Trump Should Pay to Have Them on Every Week

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to the Democrat response to President Donald Trump’s Tuesday Oval Office address.

Gingrich said House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “were so bad” in their response that Trump should have them on television every week.

“[Schumer] and Pelosi were so bad the other night that the president ought to sort of pay them to go on TV once a week. Because if that’s the future of the Democratic Party, it’s going to be a very long election for Democrats in 2020,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis.

He added, “I think [Schumer] is dealing with the objective reality that his party will not tolerate working with Trump. And so in order to survive, he is taking positions and doing things that you and I would think make no sense at all and don’t fit everything we know about him as a person. But it fits what he thinks he needs to do in order to survive. I think that’s a big piece of what’s going on.”

