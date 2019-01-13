Graham Urges Trump to Open Government for Three Weeks to Make a Deal

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged President Trump to open up the government for three weeks so lawmakers can negotiate an end to the ongoing government shutdown.

Graham said, “It really does perplex me how you expect this to end when you tell the president of the United States, you can’t get $1 for a wall when in the past Democrats have appropriated billions for the wall. What’s he supposed to do, just give in? He’s not going to give in.”

He added, “I would urge him to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks, before he pulls the plug see if we can get a deal. If we can’t at the end of three weeks, all bets are off — see if he can do it by himself with the emergency powers. That is my recommendation.”

