Kaine: Trump’s Border Wall a ‘Vanity Project,’ Waste of Taxpayer Money

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), the vice-presidential running mate for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid, said President Donald Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was a “vanity project.”

Kaine said, “What we don’t want to do is waste taxpayer money on a vanity project that’s ineffective, that the president said Mexico would pay for. But spending massive amounts on border security to keep us safe, Dems do it over and over again, and it’s been Republicans that have been blocking it.”

