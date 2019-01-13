Lanny Davis: Trump Sees Michael Cohen ‘as the Greatest Threat to His Presidency’

In a Sunday interview on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s legal counsel Lanny Davis, claimed President Donald Trump sees Cohen “as the greatest threat to his presidency.”

Davis cited Trump’s social media attacks on Cohen as proof.

“Donald Trump sees Michael Cohen – and I would say justifiably – as the greatest threat to his presidency, and what could be criminal and impeachable actions as president,” Davis told host Kasie Hunt.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent