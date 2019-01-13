Lindsey Graham: ‘Astonishing’ Trump Investigated as Russian Agent — ‘How Could the FBI Do That?’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) commented on a New York Times report that the FBI opened an investigation into President Donald Trump after he fired FBI Director James Comey.

Graham said, “Number one, that story came from somebody who leaked it with an agenda, so I’d like to know who leaked it because they have an agenda not very friendly to President Trump, and I, for one, don’t trust what I read in The New York Times.”

He added, “I’m going to ask the FBI director, ‘Was there a counterintelligence investigation opened up regarding the president as being a potential agent of the Russians?’ I find it astonishing, and to me, it tells me a lot about the people running the FBI, McCabe and that crowd. I don’t trust them as far as I can throw them. If this really did happen, Congress needs to know about it. And what I want to do is make sure, how could the FBI do that? What kind of checks and balances are there?”

