Pompeo: ‘Absolutely Ludicrous’ to Call Trump a Security Threat

Sunday on CBS’s’ “Face the Nation,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a New York Times report that the FBI opened an investigation into if President Donald Trump was a potential national security threat was “absolutely ludicrous.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to get to your trip through the Middle East, but I first want to ask you about this New York Times report that says right after President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey the FBI began investigating whether President Trump himself was a potential threat to national security and whether he’d been working for Russia or unintentionally influenced by Moscow. What is your reaction to this?

SEC. POMPEO: I’m not going to comment on New York Times stories, but I’ll certainly say this; the notion that President Trump is a threat to American national security is absolutely ludicrous.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Just to clarify since you were CIA director did you have any idea that this investigation was happening?

SEC. POMPEO: Margaret- Margaret- Margaret. I’ve answered this question repeatedly indeed on your show. The- the idea that’s contained in the New York Times story that President Trump was a threat to American national security is- is silly on its face and not worthy of a response.