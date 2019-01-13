Sen. Coons: Trump’s ‘Closeness’ to Putin Is ‘Alarming’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) commented on a New York Times report that the FBI opened an investigation into President Donald Trump after he fired FBI Director James Comey.

Coons said, “That was a concerning, even alarming report. It suggests to me that the Mueller investigation needs to continue to its logical conclusion.”

He added, “I was very concerned by President Trump’s steadfast and public refusal to embrace the conclusion of our own intelligence community that Vladimir Putin’s Russia had interfered in our 2016 election. There has been a confusing and sometimes even alarming tendency on the part of President Trump to complement President Putin and to do things like his abrupt announcement of a withdrawal from Syria that led his own secretary of defense to resign, that has led many of us to question his closeness to and his affinity for President Putin. I do think what we can all agree on is that the Mueller investigation should reach its conclusion.”

