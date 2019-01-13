Sen. Warner: Trump Is Worst Negotiator in History — ‘Does Not Think Through Anything’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) predicted President Donald Trump would go down as the worst negotiator in history.

While discussing the government shutdown, Warner said, “I think history will show that Donald Trump, the supposed great dealmaker, and I’m working on a piece on this, that business schools and management consultants will look back for years and say this was the most in inept negotiation. He boxed himself in a corner. He didn’t empower his negotiators like the vice president or Lindsey Graham or Mitch McConnell. He’s not allowed any win-win circumstance and the disregard he has paid to the federal workers where he has been cavalier; never sat down and visited with them. And to add insult to injury — this doesn’t get a lot of news —we, bipartisan, promised the federal workforce a very meager 1.9 percent pay increase. He wiped that pay increase out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN