ABC’s Karl: ‘Zero Evidence’ that Trump or Campaign Colluded with Russians

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said there has been “zero evidence” on “the central question of did Donald Trump or anybody in his campaign coordinate or collude with the Russians.”

Karl said, “We are now just, I believe, weeks away from getting a final report from Robert Mueller, and there is so much anticipation, so much speculation about what he is going to show. He’s been looking into, you know, this whole range of issues. And I am led to believe by people who have interacted with the special counsel that we should be prepared for him to release a report that is anti-climactic.”

He continued, “He’s already gotten more than 30 indictments, the president’s inner circle, his campaign chairman convicted, his national security adviser indicted, his personal lawyer. You know, so much has already been there. But on the central question of did Donald Trump or anybody in his campaign coordinate or collude with the Russians in their effort to meddle in the 2016 campaign, we have seen zero evidence of that.”

