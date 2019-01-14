Dem Rep. Quigley: ‘I Believe the President of the United States Has Been Compromised’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Intelligence Committee member Mike Quigley (D-IL) declared that he believes President Trump “has been compromised.”

Quigley said, “The fact that Deutsche Bank was the only bank that would do business with the president before he was elected, was also the bank that laundered money for the Russians, the fact that the president slow-rolled out sanctions against the Russians, the fact that he would rather trust a foreign adversary, President Putin, over his entire intelligence community, he fired Sessions and Comey, there are no coincidences. I believe the president of the United States has been compromised. Whether he made all of these extraordinary policy decisions based on bad policy choices, or they were — he was compromised, must be the subject of the investigation.”

