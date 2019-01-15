Clapper: ‘Americans Should Be Very Concerned’ if There Are no Notes From Trump, Putin Meeting

During Tuesday’s CNN broadcast of “New Day,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper voiced his concern with The Washington Post report that President Donald Trump concealed details from his meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin from his officials.

“I think Americans should be very concerned about it. Here, we’re having these one-on-one meetings, several of them, and we have no idea what went on. And this is with the leader of the arch-adversary of the United States.”

Clapper then said the rationale behind Trump’s actions to hide the notes as a way to prevent more leaks “stretches credulity.”

“I just think it’s really disturbing that we have apparently no real record of any of this dialogue,” he added.

