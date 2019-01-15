Dem Rep. Speier on Trump Discussing Pulling Out of NATO: ‘Ground’ for Impeachment or 25th Amendment

During an appearance on Tuesday’s CNN “New Day,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) reacted to The New York Times report that President Donald Trump has discussed pulling the United States of America out of NATO.

Speier said if Trump were to withdraw from NATO, it would be “ground” for an effort to impeach or invoke the 25th Amendment.

“It better be an idle threat from the president because I think that act would be so destructive to our country and to our ability to protect the national security of every American that it would be a ground for some profound effort by our part, whether it is impeachment or the 25th amendment,” Speier told host John Berman. “He can’t do that to this country.”

The House Intelligence Committee member added she “would not be a bit surprised” if Trump had discussed withdrawing from NATO with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

