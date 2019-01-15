Gillibrand: I’m Forming 2020 Exploratory Committee, ‘I’m Going to Run’

TONIGHT: @SenGillibrand stops by @colbertlateshow to announce that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for President of the United States! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vPUpF1gs8z

During a portion of an interview set to air on Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced she is forming an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020 and that she is going to run.

Gillibrand said, “I’m filing an exploratory committee for president of the United States tonight.”

She added, “Well, I’m going to run for president of the United States. Because as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own.”

(h/t MSNBC)

