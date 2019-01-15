GOP Sen. Tillis: ‘I Hate the Idea’ of Trump Declaring Emergency on the Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Thom Tillis (R-NC) stated that he hates the idea of President Trump declaring a national emergency on the border.

Tillis said, “I hate the idea of an emergency. Because I always worry about that abuse with future presidents. The president is right to say the billions of doses of drugs that are coming across the border every year and the tens of thousands of people that are dying of overdoses is a crisis. He’s also right to say that weapons, human trafficking, there’s a humanitarian crisis. There’s a health crisis. There’s a number of things that you could potentially use to justify it. I hope he doesn’t go that far.”

