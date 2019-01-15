Scarborough: WH Claiming Nobody Has Been Tougher on Russia ‘an Absolute Lie’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough responded to various White House members saying nobody has been tougher on Russia than the Trump administration, calling it “an absolute lie.”

Scarborough questioned President Donald Trump’s behavior towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and his discussions to pull out of NATO.

“[T]he White House and those around the president, their statements over the past couple of days that nobody has been tougher on Russia is just an absolute lie,” he later told Wille Geist. “You have the president of the United States trying to get out of the single most important alliance the United States has had in the postwar world … which, by the way, has been every Soviet leader’s goal. And now this former Soviet KGB. agent’s goal has been the top priority, breaking up NATO, undermining NATO. And what would their number one goal be geopolitically today? Getting the United States out of Syria. Check. And now you have Donald Trump trying to ease sanctions on an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent